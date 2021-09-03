Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the Mains examination date for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) on its official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. As per the official notice, the mains will be held on September 19, 2021. A total of 5322 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for Main exam.

Here’s the official notification.

The BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main will consist of two Papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 100 marks each. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

In order to qualify the Main examination, the applicants from the general category are required to score minimum 40% marks. For the applicants from BC/ OBC category, the qualifying percentages are 36.5% and 34% respectively. 32% qualifying marks required for SC/ST/PwD/ Female candidates.

Steps to check the exam date

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) On the homepage, click on “Important Notice Regarding Adv. No.01/19(Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak)” Check and download the notification Take a print for future reference

The registration process for Main exam was held from August 3 to 23.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 28, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1294 vacancies.

