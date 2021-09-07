The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has started the application submission process for online counselling for admissions to different state government polytechnic colleges. The admissions will be based on the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2021 result. The exam was conducted on August 22, 2021.

Aspirants can register on the official website dte.assam.gov.in till September 15 upto 11.00 PM.

“Candidates are asked to login to this site using their PAT-2021 Roll No and Date of Birth. Candidate must fill up the form very carefully before final submission as no request for changes will be allowed to edit a finally submitted form,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

For Diploma courses in Engineering and Technology, a candidate must qualify in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT-2021). The candidate must pass the HSLC or its equivalent examination in a single sitting (without grace marks in Science and Mathematics) with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subject with 40% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for General candidates, 35% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for SC candidates, 33% marks (in Average) in Mathematics and Science for ST Candidates.

If there is tie in PAT marks then the rank of the candidates will be decided by the mark obtained in the subjects including General Science, General Mathematics, English, MIL, and others. If there is still a tie after considering the above subjects, seniority (DOB) will be considered.

Steps to register for Assam PAT 2021 counselling

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on PAT-2021 online counselling Now login to the site using PAT-2021 Roll No and Date of Birth Fill in the required details, upload documents, Filling up the preferences of Institute and Branch Preview the form and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Assam PAT 2021 counselling.

PAT 2021 was conducted on August 22 for admissions to diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. There are 4,425 diploma engineering seats on offer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.