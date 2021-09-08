Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has said the submission of exam enrollment request for the December 2021 session will start only after the declaration of results of the June 2021 session exams. Students can check the notice at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS exams for June 2021 session were held from August 10 to 20 for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes. The results are yet to be announced.

In view of this, ICSI said, “The Enrollment Process for December 2021 exam session will be active at least 15 days from the date of announcement of June 2021 exam result.” The cut-off dates for submission of enrollment requests will be announced separately at the Institute’s portal.

Here’s ICSI December 2021 session notice.

December 2021 exam timetable

The Institute has already released the timetable for the CS Executive and Professional exam for the December 2021 session. The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

ICSI has earlier said that students of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) for the ongoing July 2021 session will be allowed a second attempt in December.

Exam dates

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam December 2021 timetable.