The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result for 2019 VLDA and Operation Theatre Assistant recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the merit list online at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The written examinations (OMR-based) for both posts were conducted on July 18, 2021. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Scrutiny of Documents. The meri lists contain the roll numbers of the quslified candidates.

The HSSC recruitment aims to fill up 546 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) at the Animal Husband and Dairying Department and 100 for Operation Theatre Assistant at Health Department under Advt No 15/2019.

Steps to download HSSC results:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for VLDA or Operation Theatre Assistant under Results tab

The HSSC result will appear on the screen Download and search your roll number through Ctrl+F.

Here’s HSSC VLDA result.

Here’s HSSC Operation Theater Assistant exam result.

The Scrutiny of Documents for VLDA will be on September 22 and 23 and for Operation Theater Assistant will be on September 21.

“The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form,” reads the official notification.