The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the preliminary answer keys for the exams to various posts against Advt No 14/2019. Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The written examination for recruitment of Assistant Manager, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Programmer, Tubewell Operator, Pipe Fitter, Legal Assistant, Assistant Manager, Tracer, Draftsman Planning, Chargeman Mechanical, Blacksmith and Supervisor was conducted from August 2 to 5.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the official website till August 22 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set Code, Shift/Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” HSSC said in its notice.

Here’s HSSC Advt No 14/2019 answer key notice.

Steps to download HSSC Advt No 14/2019 answer key:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ section Click on the pdf link for answer key to the relevant post Check and download answer key Raise objection, if any, through link given at homepage and follow instructions.

Here’s direct link to HSSC answer key objection portal.