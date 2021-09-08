The Dibrugarh University will conclude the online application process today for the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2021. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website dibru.ac.in till 5.00 PM. An application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid online.

The DUPGET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 and 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The DUPGET 2021 will be conducted for admissions to various post-graduate programmes including — Master of Arts, Science and Commerce, M.Sc. in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, M.A. in Mass Communication, M.A. in Applied Psychology, and M.Ed. at Dibrugarh University.

The qualified candidates will be given admission to their desired courses at the university and its affiliated and autonomous colleges for the academic session 2021-2022.

For more details about the Programmes, Eligibility, Examinations and others, candidates may check the official notification below.

Here’s DUPGET 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for DUPGET 2021:

Visit official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘DUPGET 2021’ under Apply Online section Click on application form button to register Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for DUPGET 2021.

Selection Criteria

As per the official notice, 80% of the total seats in each subject under MA/M.Sc./ M.Com Programmes are reserved for the graduates of the affiliated/ permitted/ autonomous colleges/ institutes of Dibrugarh University, and remaining 20% of seats shall be filled up by the eligible candidates belonging to all other Universities.

The candidates who secured marks in the DUPGET 2021 in higher-order shall get a preference to take admission into the relevant programme at the university and in the Affiliated/ Autonomous Colleges according to their preferences.

The selection and admission, however, shall be purely provisional and subject to production of relevant documents of passing the qualifying examinations with requisite norms before the concerned Department/ Centre for Studies/ College where he/ she has taken admission.