Today, September 9, is the last day to apply online for the posts of Management Trainee at Coal India Limited. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website coalindia.in.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 588 vacancies in various disciplines — Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Industrial Engineering and Geology through GATE 2021 score.

Vacancy Details

Mining: 253

Electrical: 117

Mechanical: 134

Civil: 57

Industrial Engineering: 15

Geology: 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021 for General (UR) and EWS category candidates. Category-wise upper age relaxation applicable. Details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engg.) in relevant branch of 12 Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks is minimum qualification requirement, whereas for the Geology discipline, MSc / MTech in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks is required.

Here’s Coal India MT recruitment official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1000. SC/ ST/ PwD candidates/ Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for Coal India MT vacancy 2021:

Visit the official website coalindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career with CIL” Click on “Jobs at Coal India” Now click on “Recruitment of Management Trainee through GATE-2021” On the new page, click on “Online Login Portal” Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration Fill up the details, upload the documents, pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for Coal India recruitment 2021.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) – 2021. Based on the GATE-2021 Scores/ Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise, category-wise in a ratio of 1:1.50 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2021 Scores/ Marks.

Please note that for Management Trainee Recruitment of 2021 (MT-2021) of Coal India Limited, GATE Scores/Marks of 2021 will only be valid and GATE Score/Marks of 2020 or prior to that is not valid.