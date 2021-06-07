Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited applications from Male candidates for recruitment to the post of Security Guard from its existing employees. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till June 15.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,086 vacancies.

Candidates applying for the post of Security Guard should have passed Class 7th and must fulfill the physical standard norms as per the Cadre Scheme.

Candidates will need to undergo Physical Standard Test to assess the eligibility for the post to be held at each Area level and only after confirming the Physical Standard norms laid down in the Cadre Scheme, candidature will be accepted for the post. The final encadrement list will be prepared as per the vacancy. Passing the Physical Standard Test does not guarantee the claim for the post, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Application Process

The application has to be made to the respective Area GMs or HODs of the Establishments/ Workshops and in the case of Hq. to Sr. Manager (P/Estb), Personnel Dept.,ECL, Sanctoria. The application form is available on the official website easterncoal.gov.in. The aspirants should take its printout, fill and scan it. A soft copy in the ‘EXCEL SHEET’ of the list should be sent by e-mail at bhartiecl@gmail.com along with the hard copy, reports Republic World.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.