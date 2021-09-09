The Council of Architecture released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) Phase 3 result on Wednesday, September 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from the official website nata.in.

About 86% candidates who have appeared for test have been declared qualified. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

“The Council is pleased to release the result of Third Test of NATA 2021 Examination. About 86% of the candidates appearing for the test qualified NATA. The qualifying marks for NATA 2021 examination are 70 marks out of 200,” reads the notification.

The third NATA test was conducted on September 3, 2021 across 181 exam centres including 150 centres in India and 6 international centres. Out of all the registered candidates, over 92% appeared for the test.

Steps to download NATA 2021 Phase 3 result

Visit NATA website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA 2021 Results” Key in your Application ID, Date of Birth and Security Pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the Council had released NATA 2021 second test result. Out of 25,860 registered candidates, 21,657 appeared for the examination and 11,583 candidates qualified the test.

The NATA exams are aptitude test in Architecture conducted by the Council. It is a mandatory requirement for admission to B.Arch. degree course. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study i.e., Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability and others besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

