The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 56 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination, of which 32 candidates have passed Indian Economic Service Exam and 24 Indian Statistical Service Exam. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview/ personality test.

“The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test,” reads the notification.

Interview schedule will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 will be held on July 16, 17 and 18. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download IES, ISS result 2021

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021” under What’s New section The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The qualified candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available at upsconline.nic.in from September 15 to 28 upto 6:00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website.

The mark-sheet of candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

The recruitment aims to fill up 15 vacancies in Indian Economic Service and 11 in Indian Statistical Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.