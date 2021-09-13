Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having bachelor’s degree in respective department are eligible to apply. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category applying for the exam are required to pay the fee of Rs 225, whereas Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates. The applicants from SC/ ST category and ex-serviceman are required to pay the fee of Rs 105.

Steps to apply for UPPSC ESE 2021: