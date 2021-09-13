The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is expected to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Exam (Old and New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021.

Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday the 14th September 2021,” the Institute said in a notice.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held from July 24 while the Final exams were conducted between July 5 and 20.

Here’s ICAI CA result notice.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of the Final and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.