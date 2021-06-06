The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has decided to postpone the CA Foundation June 2021 exam in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. However, the exams will now be held in July.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said Examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July, 2021 across the globe,” ICAI said in a notice.

The Institute will issue a new schedule/notification for the CA Foundation Exam 2021 soon. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the ICAI website icai.org.

ICAI conducted the online registration process for the CA Foundation Exam in the months of April and May.

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 postponement notice.