The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams in July. Students can download their admit card for the CA July 2021 exams from the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the worsening Covid-19 crisis. The exams will now be held between July 5 and 20 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” ICAI said in a notice.

Steps to download ICAI CA July 2021 admit card:

Visit official website icaiexam.icai.org Login using your Login ID (Registration Number) and password Click on the admit card link Download admit card and take a printout.

CA Intermediate – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th & 18th July 2021

CA Intermediate – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12th July 2021

Group-II: 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021

CA Final – Under Old Scheme

Group –I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

CA Final – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

Group -II: 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam

Modules I to IV: 5th, 7th, 9th & 11th July 2021

International Taxation – Assessment Test

5th & 7th July 2021

Here’s ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exam new schedule.