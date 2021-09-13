The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Exam (Old and New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021.

Candidates can check their results online at the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held from July 24 while the Final exams were conducted between July 5 and 20.

Here’s ICAI CA result notice.

Steps to check ICAI result July 2021:

Visit official website icaiexam.icai.org Go to ‘Results’ section and click on programme link (Final New/Final Old/Foundation) Enter candidate roll number and PIN/registration no and click ‘check Result’ The ICAI CA result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Candidates can also check the merit list of CA Final Old and New by clicking on the links given under ‘CHECK MERIT LIST’ tab. They have to login using roll/registration number to view merit list.

Direct links to check ICAI result 2021: