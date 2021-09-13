Calcutta University has declared the result of the semester 2 exams for various undergraduate degree courses. Candidates can check the result at the result portal wbresults.nic.in. The results of B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2021 (Under CBCS) have been published.

“The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 03:00 p.m. onwards by entering the 12-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphens,” Calcutta University said.

Steps to check Calcutta University results 2021:

Visit result portal wbresults.nic.in Click on the result link for relevant course Enter 12-digit roll number and hit submit button The Calcutta University result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Direct links to result:

B.A./B.Sc.Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2021

B.Com. Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2021

Last week, the Calcutta University UG Semester 6 results 2021 was announced for B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2021 (Under CBCS) and B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. Part-III (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2021 (Under 1+1+1 System).