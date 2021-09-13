The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification and personality test schedule for Odisha Civil Services exam 2019. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam can check the schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The DV/ PT round is scheduled to be held from September 22 to October 4 in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM. A total of 307 candidates have cleared the exam and are now qualified to appear for the document verification and interview/personality test round.

The applicants having PT in the morning shift are required to report at 9.00 AM and those having PT in the evening shift will have to report at 1.00 PM.

The OPSC OCS Main exam 2019 was held from December 7, 2020, to January 3, 2021.

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice relating to Document Verification and Personality Test for Recruitment to the Posts of Odisha Civil Services -2019(Advt. No. 11 of 2019-20)” The schedule will get downloaded Check the schedule and take a print for future reference

Following is the list of the documents to be presented at the time of verification:

Online Application Form (Hard Copy)

Attestation Form, Bio-data Form

HSC or Equivalent Certificate

Bachelor’s degree certificate

Odia Pass Certificate

Valid Identity Proof

Caste Certificate

Candidates of SECB Category

Sports Certificate

Permanent Disability Certificate

Discharge Certificate

No-Objection Certificate

Covid-19 negative RTPCR Test Report

The OSC exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 153 Group A and Group B vacancies. The Group A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, and Odisha Financial Service. The Group B vacancies are for Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Revenue Service, and Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.