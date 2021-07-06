The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the evaluation criteria for the assessment of Class 10 and 12 students. NIOS Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021, but had to be cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students can check the NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary public exam June 2021 evaluation criteria on the official site nios.ac.in. The tabulation of marks will be based on past performance and tutor-marked assignments.

Assessment scheme

For learners already passed in 4 or more subjects , the average of the best three subject performance of the learners will be considered.

, the average of the best three subject performance of the learners will be considered. For learners who have already passed in 2 or 3 subjects , the average of the best two past subjects’ performance will be considered.

, the average of the best two past subjects’ performance will be considered. For learners who have already passed in only 1 subject in the same course and either TMA not available or application, the average performance of the last three public examinations will be considered.

Here’s NIOS 2021 evaluation criteria.

For learners appearing for the first time having no past performance:

The result for Class 12 students will be calculated by adopting a formula based on the mean of maximum theory marks and minimum pass marks in theory multiplied by the TMA ratio.

The result for Class 10 students will be calculated by adopting a formula based on the mean of maximum (theory+practical) marks and minimum (theory+practical) pass marks in the subject multiplied by the TMA ratio.

Students are advised to read the NIOS evaluation criteria policy document in detail for better understanding.