The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, September 13 released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

“Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in”, reads the official notice.

AIAPGET 2021 will be held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).

Here’s official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test-2021 Admit Card” Key in your application number and Password/ date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.