Hyderabad-based Osmania University has released the hall ticket for the upcoming Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or CPGET 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tscpget.com.

CPGET 2021 will be held from September 18 to 27 in three sessions: 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The entrance tests in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration with the question paper consisting of 100 objective (multiple choice only) type questions for 100 marks.

Here’s CPGET 2021 exam timetable.

Steps to download CPGET hall ticket 2021:

Visit the official website tscpget.com On the homepage, click on ‘Download hall ticket’ Enter Registration Number, date of birth, select exam paper and hit download button The CPGET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to download CPGET hall ticket 2021.

About CPGET 2021

The state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2021-2022.