The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 exam result tomorrow at 3.30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

“Results of LAWCET and PGLCET to be announced on 15-09-2021 at 3.30pm,” reads the official notice.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) was conducted on August 23 in two sessions (10.30 AM – 12 noon and 2.30 PM – 4.00 PM) and the Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2021 was held on August 24 in a single session (10.30 AM – 12 noon).

Steps to download the result

Visit official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The state-level entrance exam was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE at 47 test centres across the state and Andhra Pradesh.

TS LAWCET is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.