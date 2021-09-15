Today is the deadline for students to register online for TS DOST 2021 phase 3 for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22. Candidates can register for DOST 2021 Phase III on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates shall pay a registration fee of Rs 400 and exercise web options by September 20. The DOST phase 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 24.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities). The DOST platform is operated by Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase 3:

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Login by using your DOST ID and PIN Complete application for desired course, pay fee and submit form Download form and print a copy for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS DOST 3rd phase.

TS DOST Phase 3 schedule Details Date Registrations of Phase-III August 27- September 15 Web options of Phase-III August 27- September 20 Verification of Special Category Certificates of Phase-III September 15 Phase-III seat allotment result September 24 Online Self-reporting in phase-III by Candidates September 24- 27 Reporting to the Colleges by Self-reported Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III September 24- 27

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.