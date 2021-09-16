The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of various posts to be held in September. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021 will be held from September 25 to October 1. The exam will be conducted for 533 different posts including Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Library Assistant, Junior Librarian, etc.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule for September 2021.

Moreover, any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after September 20.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on "Admit Card/Hall Ticket of Computer Based Test (CBT) 25th of September 2021 to 1st of October 2021" Key in your registration number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

“The candidates are once again intimated that there shall be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination. The detailed criteria of Selection and Syllabi for the said posts has already been notified and are available on the official website of the Board,” read the JKSSB notice.

