Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marks sheet of Office Attendant recruitment exam 2020. Candidates who have qualified the online examination can check their marks from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in. The result link will remain active till March 14, 2022.

The exam was conducted on April 9 and 10 and the result was released on July 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by RBI to fill up a total of 841 vacancies of Office Attendant in its offices.

Steps to check Office Attendant 2020 marks

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab under Current Vacancies Click on “Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Office Attendants (2020) held on April 09 & 10, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the mark sheet and take a print for future reference

