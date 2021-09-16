Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the examination schedule for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) today, September 16. Registered candidates can check the same from the official website tslprb.in.

As per the released notification, the exam will be conducted on October 24 in Hyderabad and surrounding. The Written Examination will comprise of 2 Papers. The first paper will consist 200 objective type questions, whereas paper 2 will consist descriptive type questions.

The notification for the admit card download will be released in due course of time.

“A total number of 3,089 applications were received from 8 am on 11th August 2021 to 12 midnight on 4th September 2021 through Online on the TSLPRB Website (www.tslprb.in),” reads the notification.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL). Candidates who have passed a five-year course in Law after their Intermediate are also eligible.

Application Fee

Candidates with the local candidature of Telangana State belonging to SC and ST Categories have to pay a fee of Rs 750 towards the application. All other candidates have to pay Rs 1,500 towards the same.

Steps to apply for Asst Public Prosecutor posts

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and generate OTP Key in OTP, security pin and submit Login and proceed with application Pay the application fee, upload required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

Selection Procedure

TSLPRB will conduct a written exam containing 2 papers of 100 marks each. The final selection in each category will be strictly on the relative merit of the candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in Papers I and II and reservation policy.

