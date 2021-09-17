The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the deferment of the written competitive exam for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The exams scheduled to be conducted on September 17 and 18 have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The revised schedule shall be released on Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The exam was being conducted for a 3056 registered candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020. The BPSC Auditor exam 2020 will be held on August 29 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 2.00 PM at various centres in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur and Gaya district headquarters.

The BPSC Auditor preliminary examination will comprise of questions from general studies. The examination will be held for a period of 2 hours and the number of marks is 150.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 vacancies. The online applications were invited in October and November of last year.

