The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Constable (Communication) in Odisha Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website odishapolice.azurewebsites.net till October 10.

The Board will conduct the recruitment drive for 244 posts of Communication Constable in the technical cadre of Odisha Police.

Here’s Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-23 years as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years in respect of the SC/ST/SEBC/Women candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 Examinations or equivalent Examination in science with (1) Physics (2) Chemistry and (3) Mathematics or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology OR passed the 3 years Diploma course in Engineering subjects approved/offered by State Council for Technical Education &Vocational Training, Odisha (Annexure F) or by All India Council for Technical Education/ UGC.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Selection procedure

The Selection Board will hold an open competitive examination in computer-based mode. Qualified candidates will then appear for Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Tests.

Exam fee

The candidates, except SC & ST category, shall pay an online non-refundable examination fee of Rs 220.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2021: