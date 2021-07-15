The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors. Interested applicants can register at the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive for 477 posts of Sub Inspector of Police on contractual basis in Odisha Police under Home Department. The tentative date of the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is from August 6 to 16, 2021.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-25 years as of January 2021.

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification for the SI post is graduation, while that of the constable (communication) post is Plus II with a diploma in computer application.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Here’s Odisha Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘New Under’ under Application Registration Read the instruction carefully and proceed with application Fill in the details and register Login by using the reference number and password received to your mobile and email after basic registration Fill up the details, upload documents and make the payment Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Odisha Police SI recruitment 2021.

Selection procedure

Candidates are required to undergo a computer-based/written exam, besides physical and efficiency tests. The exam will consist of an objective-type MCQ having two papers.

The OPRB has also notified 244 posts of Constables (communication) in the technical cadre of Odisha Police. The application process for the same is expected to commence soon.