Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the admit card for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021). Registered candidates can download their admit card from board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021. Earlier, REET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 which was postponed due to spike in coronavirus cases.

There are two exams to be held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

REET 2021 examination will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state.

Steps to download REET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “REET-2021-MAIN WEBSITE” Click on “Print Admit Card For REET-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, more than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both. The exam is conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.