The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for the Haryana Police Sub-Inspector (Male) and SI (Female) exam 2021 today. Candidates can download their admit cards from official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police SI exam 2021 against Advt No 03/2021 will be held on September 26 (Sunday) in an offline mode. HSSC will conduct the exam in two sessions: 10.30 AM to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM (Evening Session). The admit card will be available for download from September 19 onwards.

The HSSC SI exam was earlier due on August 29, but had to be postponed as the date clashed with that of the Indian Air Force AFCAT 2021 exam.

Here’s Haryana Police SI exam notice.

The Haryana Police SI admit cards can be downloaded from the following URL: http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Steps to download HSSC SI admit card 2021:

Visit the above-mentioned URL Login using ID and password Click on the HSSC admit card link Download and take a printout.

The HSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of the Haryana Police department.