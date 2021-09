The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the deadline for online registration for JEE Advanced 2021 by a day. Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website jeeadv.nic.in till tomorrow, September 21 upto 11.59 PM.

The JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3 for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE Main qualified candidates are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

The admit cards for the exam will be available for download from September 25. The result will be announced on October 15. This year, IIT-Kharagpur is in charge of organising the exam.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Brochure in detail. They should also keep the list of documents for registration in handy before the process begins.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents for registration.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

Visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in Click on “Click Here to get Unique Registration Code (URC)” Login and fill up the application form Upload scanned certificates including photographs, signature, photo identity proof and others Pay the fee and submit Take a print for future reference

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2021

The JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.