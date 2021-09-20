The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The provisional answer keys were released on September 2 and objections were invited till September 4.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination is held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka. Over 1.93 lakh candidates appeared for KCET 2021.

As per schedule, the KCET counselling process will commence in the first week of October. The document verification will start from September 30 and the detailed process will be made available at the KCET website.

Steps to check KCET results 2021:

Visit official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link ‘UGCET- 2021 Results’ Enter registration number and submit The KCET result 2021 will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check KCET results 2021.