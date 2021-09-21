The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has released the answer key of the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021). Registered candidates can check the answer key and response sheet at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

JNTUA conducted the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The University held the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the preliminary answer key on the official website by September 23, 6.00 PM by submitting supporting documents.

Steps to check AP ECET answer key 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ECET Click on the answer key tab and select the paper The AP ECET answer key will appear on the screen Go back to homepage and click on the response sheet button Login to check responses and compare with answer key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following the instructions given.

Here’s direct link to AP ECET answer key 2021.