The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (APSSB CHSL 2021) admit card on the official website apssb.nic.in. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket using their login credentials. The admit card link will remain active till October 2, 2021.

The admit card download link, however, has yet not been activated. “Due to some maintenance work login will be closed at the moment. Admit card will be available shortly,” reads the notice.

The APSSB CHSL 2021 will be conducted on October 3.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 5 which was deferred in view of the announcements of examination calendar for CBSE Compartment Examinations between August 25 to September 15 and other examinations.

Steps to download CHSL admit card

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab and click on download link Enter your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

APSSB has notified a total of 182 Grade C posts in various state government departments for which the recruitment will be done through the CHSL 2021 exam. The vacancies include Lower Divisional Clerk or LDC (District Establishment): 51, LDC: 82, Data Entry Operator: 17, Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): 11, Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: 9, Junior Secretariat Assistant: 8 and Laboratory Assistant: 1.

