Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview dates of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar posts. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam can check the interview schedule from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 50 candidates have been declared qualified for the document verification (DV) and interview round. As per the official notice, DV is scheduled to be held on September 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.00 AM to 5.00 PM, and the interview will be conducted on September 30, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

The vacancies were notified in December 2020 and the online applications were invited from January 14, 2021 to February 19, 2021. Around 12 vacancies of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar will be filled.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the documents verification schedule for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post. Registered candidates will have to appear for the DV round scheduled to be conducted on September 27 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

As per the official notice, a total of 156 candidates have been selected to appear for the DV. Candidates who will attend the DV round will then be called for the interview process. The schedule shall be released on Commission’s website in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.