The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Main examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Clerk prelims 2021 for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) was held from August 17 to August 19. The result was announced on September 21.

Candidates who qualified the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam. The main exam will be held in October. Details regarding the exam date, time, centre, etc are available on the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained carefully.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Main admit card 2021:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘Call letter for Main exam’ under Junior Associates section Now click on “CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM” Key in your login details and submit The SBI Clerk admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download SBI Clerk Main admit card.

The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was conducted in April and May this year. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre of SBI in 18 different circles around the country.