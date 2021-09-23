The Directorate of General Education of Kerala has released the HSCAP first allotment result for the 2021 Plus One admission. Students who applied for the counselling process can check the official website for the first allotment result at vhscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list 2021 was scheduled to release yesterday but was postponed due to technical issues in the website. The admission process for plus one will begin today.

As per the department, a total 2,71,136 seats were available, of which 2,18,418 seats have been allotted to applicants. The vacant seat count after the first allotment stands at 52,718.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2021:

Visit official website vhscap.kerala.gov.in Click on ‘FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS’ Enter Application No and date of birth and hit submit button The Kerala Plus One first allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2021.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 or Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process or HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process went on throughout the month of August.

As per the admission schedule, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18. The last date to withdraw from the admission process is November 25. HSCAP trial allotment list was released on September 13.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across Kerala including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

Here’s HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment notice.