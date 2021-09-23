Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in examination centres at five districts in UP: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2, of which 341 posts are for the male candidates and 2671 for female candidates.

Steps to download UPPSC Staff Nurse admit card 2021: