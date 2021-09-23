Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) and Assistant Horticultural Officer (AHO) exam 2021 result today, September 23. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on Commission’s official website tnpsc.gov.in using their registration number.

The recruitment exam was conducted on April 17, 2021.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 492 vacancies, of which 122 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer and 307 for Assistant Horticultural Officer.

Steps to download AAO/AHO result 2021

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” under Recruitment tab Click on “Latest Results” Now click on result link available against “ASSISTANT AGRICULTURAL OFFICER IN THE TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SUBORDINATE SERVICE AND ASSISTANT HORTICULTURAL OFFICER IN THE TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE” Key in your registration number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check AAO result 2021.

Here’s direct link to check AHO result 2021.

Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.