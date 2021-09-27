The Directorate of Elementary Education has announce the result of the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam on the official website predeled.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result using their login details.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 was conducted on August 31 in pen and paper mode. The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

Steps to download BSTC result 2021

Visit the official website predeled.com On the homepage, click on “Print Result Card” under For Candidates section Key in your Application Id, Mobile Number and Click on Get Result Card Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

The department on Friday, September 24 took to twitter and said that Pre D.El.Ed result 2021 will be announced on Monday, 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

The state-level BSTC exam is organised at the state level and around 350 colleges allocate seats based on Rajasthan BSTC scores. The online application process was conducted in June and July.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.