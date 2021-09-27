The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 3 seat allotment result of TS DOST 2021. All the seat allotted candidates will get SMS to the registered mobiles. The allotted candidate can also get seat allotment details, on-demand, through WhatsApp.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The TS DOST 2021 phase 3 registration was conducted in August and September. During this period, candidates were able to exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving the priority numbers.

The DOST phase 3 seat allotment will be given to the students who exercised web options. Seats will be allotted based on the merit and reservations in force. As per TSCHE, a total of 80,336 candidates exercised their web options. The total number of candidates allotted seats in DOST third phase is 73,637.

Here’s TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment notice.

Steps to check TS DOST 3rd phase seat allotment result:

Visit official website dost.cgg.gov.in Go to Candidate login and enter using your DOST ID and PIN The DOST seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

DOST online self-reporting

All the allotted candidates have to reserve their seats through Online Self-Reporting by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST Candidate Login on the official portal dost.cgg.gov.in between September 28 to October 4. The students who are allotted to the Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount for Online Self-reporting to reserve the allotted seat.

If the candidate fails to reserve the seat through Online Self-Reporting, then the candidate foregoes the seat and his/her registration on DOST shall automatically be cancelled.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between September 28 to October 4 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, then only your seat is confirmed. If the candidate fails to report physically to the allotted college, then he/she will forego the allotted/online self-reported seat.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.