Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to release the phase 3 seat allotment result of TS DOST 2021 today. Candidates who have registered for DOST 2021 Phase III and exercised web options will be able to check the seat allotment at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The TS DOST 2021 phase 3 registration was conducted in August and September. During this period, candidates were able to exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving the priority numbers.

The DOST phase 3 seat allotment will be given to the students who exercised web options. Seats will be allotted based on the merit and reservations in force. If the students are satisfied with the seat allotted, they must confirm the seat by online self-reporting and pay the required confirmation fee online between September 27 to 30.

Steps to check TS DOST 3rd phase seat allotment result:

Visit official website dost.cgg.gov.in Go to Candidate login and enter using your DOST ID and PIN The DOST seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between September 27 and 30 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, then only your seat is confirmed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Here’s TS DOST 2021 official notification.

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.