Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the deferment of the Excise Constable interview today, September 27. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the PET round can check the new dates from UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the interview has been postponed to October 26 (Tuesday) due to unavoidable reasons. The Commission shall release a detailed notice about the interview date and time in due course of time.

Earlier, the Excise Constable interview was scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2021.

A total of 4902 candidates appeared for the test, of which 2266 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 405 Excise Constable posts.

The PET for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) was conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2021, at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.