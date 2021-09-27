Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam of State Forest Service 2019 (Main) at mppsc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the provisional answer keys for all of the sets — A, B, C, D, and raise objections, if any till October 1, 2021.

The SFS Main examination was conducted on September 19 in two parts — Paper I (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18 which was postponed amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary and Main examinations followed by the interview round. SFS 2019 Preliminary exam result was announced on December 21, 2020. The qualified applicants will now have to appear for the Main examination.

