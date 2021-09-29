The Punjab Police recruitment board has extended the deadline to apply online for the post of Constable in the Technical and Support Services Cadre of Punjab Police. Candidates now can apply for the posts at the official website punjabpolice.gov.in till October 10. The earlier deadline was September 29.

The Punjab Police is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 2340 vacancies of Constables in the Technical and Support Services Cadre. The recruitment to the rank of Constable in the TSS cadre is being conducted across 20 Domains and Specializations/ Functions.

Candidates are advised to read in detail the Punjab Police Constable in TSS recruitment 2021 notification available on the website or at the direct link below.

Here’s Punjab Police Constable in TSS recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent in any of the disciplines of the notified post. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language.

Physical Standards: Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 4 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet.

Selection Procedure

Punjab Police selection process shall be conducted in 2 phases, viz., Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2) and Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, the Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny). Phase 1 will consist of two Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by PMT/PET and document verification.

Application fee

The application fees for opting for a minimum of one Specialization/ Function is Rs 1500 for General, Rs 800 for SC/ ST/ BC/EWS and Rs 700 for Ex-Servicemen/ Lineal Descendants. The incremental application fees to be charged for every additional Specialization/ Function shall be Rs 600 for all categories.

Steps to apply for Punjab Police recruitment 2021:

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — click on ‘TECHNICAL AND SUPPORT SERVICES CADRE RECRUITMENT - 2021’

Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create profile Choose post/cadre, fill the application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Punjab Police Bharti 2021.