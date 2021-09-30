Today, September 30, is the deadline to apply online for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I and II) 2021. Eligible candidates can register on the official website ukutet.com by 5.00 PM today.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct the UTET 2021 on November 26 at various exam centres. UTET I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET II will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher: The applicants should have qualified class 12th with a minimum of 50 percent marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd/ BTC). The candidate must have passed Shiksha Mitra Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), from IGNOU.

Upper Primary Teacher: The candidates should have passed Elementary Education (B.Ed/ L.T./ Shiksha Shastri (Regular) with minimum 50 percent marks. More details in the notice.

Here’s UTET 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for UTET 2021:

Visit the official website ukutet.com Click on “New Registration” section Fill in the details and submit Once registered, login to the portal and fill up the application form Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for UTET 2021.