Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released the admit card for Main Examination for the post of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper 2016 on Tuesday, September 28. Registered candidates can download their admission letter from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

The main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021 from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The reporting time is 12.00 noon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for Main written Examination for the Post of Computer Operator cum Store keeper” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the hall ticket.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of Junior Assistant GA and PG (Rent) Dept. and OSSC 2019 Preliminary exam. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination conducted on July 22 and 23 will have to appear for the Main exam.

The Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 24 and 25, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.