Dibrugarh University has announced the result of the Semester 6 exams of various undergraduate courses. Students can check their result online at the official website dibru.ac.in.

The Semester 6 exam results have been released for Dibrugarh University B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. Examinations (Non-CBCS), 2021. The result document includes the rank-wise list of roll numbers.

According to the varsity, a total of 19,039 students appear for B.A. exams of which 11,673 passed, thereby recording a pass percentage of 61.31%. Likewise, 3041 students appeared for B.Com. exams of which 2,026 passed (pass percentage of 66.62%) and 3,964 took the B.Sc. exam of which 2,931 passed (pass percentage of 73.94%).

Here’s Dibrugarh University UG result 2021 statistics.

Steps to check Dibrugarh University result 2021:

Visit official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Results’ section under ‘Other Updates’ Click on the result link for relevant programme (BA/BSc/BCom) The result PDF will appear on screen Check list searching for roll number (Ctrl+F).

Here’s direct link to check Dibrugarh University result 2021.