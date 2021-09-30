National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at the official website upcet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The UPCET 2021 was conducted on September 5 and 6 in three shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The answer key was released on September 17.

Steps to check UPCET 2021 result:

Visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter Application Number, date of birth, security pin to login The UPCET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check UPCET result 2021.

UPCET 2021 covers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPCET website for details on the upcoming counselling process.