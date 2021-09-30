Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has restarted the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) today, September 30. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply and pay the application fee on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till October 21.

The Commission has made amendments in the number of vacancies for reserved/sub reserved categories. Candidates may check the changes in the official notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ Ex-servicemen/ EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन” under “Recent Updates” tab Now click on the online application link Read the instructions carefully and proceed Now fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for APO vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.